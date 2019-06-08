|
|
Elizabeth M. Troyer
Fresno - Elizabeth M. Troyer, 98, of 29544 CR 10, Fresno, died Thursday, June 6, 2019at her home following a lengthy illness.
Services will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Troyer residence with Minister Crist Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery on CR 600 in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM on Friday at the Troyer residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 8, 2019