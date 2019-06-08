Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Troyer residence
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Troyer residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Troyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Troyer


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth M. Troyer Obituary
Elizabeth M. Troyer

Fresno - Elizabeth M. Troyer, 98, of 29544 CR 10, Fresno, died Thursday, June 6, 2019at her home following a lengthy illness.

Services will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Troyer residence with Minister Crist Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery on CR 600 in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM on Friday at the Troyer residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune