Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Eloise Bowman Obituary
Eloise Bowman

Coshocton - Eloise M. "Weezie" (Richardson) Bowman, 85, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Altercare of Coshocton.

She was born April 26, 1934 to the late Otto and Pauline (Miller) Richardson. She was a 1952 graduate of Roscoe High School.

Eloise was a beloved Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and friend. She married the love of her life, Larry Keith Bowman on March 2, 1954, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on March 12th of this year. She loved and cherished all the time we spent together, cooking and sharing wonderful times and memories. One of the greatest gifts she gave to all of us was the pride she took in each endeavor or dream we each had. She was the most giving and selfless person we all had the blessing to have in our lives.

She is survived by four children, Linda (Jim) Metz of Coshocton, Keith (Debbie) Bowman of Coshocton, Paul (Jinni) Bowman of Coshocton, and Paula (Richard) Sanborn of Reynoldsburg; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Bowman of Warsaw; her grandchildren, Josh, Lindsie (Brad), Kasey Rose, Cody (Alexandria), Paige (Brian), Michael (Autumn), Abbie, Brennan, Claire, Bailey, and Kelsey; her great-grandchildren, Hailee, Meadow, Kade, Sophie, Sam, and Jaxon; a sister-in-law, Patti Holskey, brother-in-law, Bob (Judy) Bowman; two nieces, Trudy (Allen) Adair and Tina Combs; a nephew, JD (Beth) Holskey; many cousins and close friends, including a special friend Betty Howell, and a daughter in spirit, Khisha (Butts) Fallon.

In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by a son, Larry H. "Butch" Bowman, three brothers; one sister; and a brother-in-law, John Holskey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial will follow in Canal Lewisville Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, July 26th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and also one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812; or to a .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 26, 2019
