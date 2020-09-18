1/1
Eloise Kanuckle Dickenson
1930 - 2020
Eloise Kanuckle Dickenson

Mount Vernon - Eloise Kanuckle Dickenson, 90, of Mount Vernon died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Brookdale-Westerville.

She was born April 5, 1930 Coshocton County to the late Theodore Alexander Cullison and Sylvia M. (Hains) Cullison Secrest.

Eloise was retired from Wise Jewelers in Mount Vernon and was the former owner of Eloise's Drive In Restaurant in Mount Vernon.

She is survived by her son, Larry D. (Pam) Kanuckle of Gahanna. Granchildren, Cheryl L. Kanuckle of Gahanna and Sondra O. (Paul) Bryson of Blacklick. A great granddaughter, Oneita. Sisters-in-law, Joan (Ray) Fitch of Coshocton and Colleen (Alan) Allman of Phoenix, AZ. A cousin, Betty Lou Garveick of Coshocton. Step nephews, Dwight & Steven Farmer. Step niece, Suzanne (Scott) Dapprich. And other nieces, nephews, & cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell N. Kanuckle, whom she married Nov. 22, 1948, he died Aug. 16, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Eldon "Budd" Dickenson, step mother, Zella Cullison, and step sister, Sandra Farmer.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw. Visitation is one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com. All guests will be required to wear a face covering and capacity will be limited.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
