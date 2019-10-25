Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Elsie Evans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
261 East Main Street
Newark, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Evans Obituary
Elsie M. Evans

Newark - A funeral service for Elsie M. Evans, 83 of Newark will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church 261 East Main Street Newark with Pastor Jeffrey Perry officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.

Mrs. Evans died Friday October 25, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born November 5, 1935 in Coshocton, Ohio to Alexander Moore and Estella Cutshall-Field.

She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church for 24 years. She devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping and traveling. She was a self-taught organist and played for her own delight. She studied her Bible and was a true Prayer Warrior. Her family relished her baked goods and referred to her as the "Dessert Queen."

She is survived by her children, Kevin Evans, Gloria K. "Kathy" Evans, Dwight Evans, Candis Evans, David (Robin) Evans, April Evans all of Newark; grandchildren Avery and Abagail; sister, Katherine E. Varns of Newark; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alfred M. "Bob" Evans, whom died July 20, 2005; son, Greg Evans; sisters, Betty Swartz, Marilyn Moore; brother, Richard Moore.

Visitation will be observed Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

The family request memorial contributions to the Faith United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune