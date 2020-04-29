|
Erma Faye Randolph
Coshocton - Erma Faye Randolph, age 85, of Coshocton, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on November 22, 1934, to the late William and Faye (Johnson) Cox.
On April 15, 1965, she married Raymond Randolph who passed away on May 22, 2000. Erma was a member of the American Legion Post #65, VFW Post # 2040, VFW Cooties, a 50 year member of the Eastern Star; she enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, gardening, snapping tickets off at the American Legion, and playing her scratch off tickets. Erma was a longtime volunteer at South Lawn School and a member of their PTO and was a lunch mom for many years. She will be deeply missed by all those that had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
She is survived by her three children, Randy Jo Rust, Lisa (Larry Farrell) Randolph, and Stanley (Mary) Wright all of Coshocton; longtime companion, Jack Lipps of Coshocton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Jo (Jim) Clark of Caldwell.
Along with her parents and husband, Erma is preceded in death by her son, Michael Wright and 20 siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. Gravesides services will follow at 1:30 pm at South Lawn Cemetery.
For those that wish, memorial donations may be made in Erma's name to the American Legion Post #65, 652 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020