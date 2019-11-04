Services
Coshocton - Together Again: Ernest "Ernie" Bookless, 65, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Coshocton on November 28, 1953.

Ernie served in the United States Army and worked as a welder for most of his life for Yankee Wire and Clow Water Systems before retiring. He was a member of the Eagle Lodge 761 and the Coshocton Am Vets 65.

Ernie is survived by his parents Frank and Beverly (Young) Bookless; son Jason Bookless; grandchildren Danielle Mayer. Zackery (Jessica) Mayer, and Dakota Bookless; great grandchildren Riley, Emmerson, and Lydia; brothers James (Monica) Bookless and Mike Bookless; sister Vickie (Robin) Hazlet.

He is preceded in death by his wife Becky Bookless and daughter Brandi Mayer.

Per Ernie's wishes there will be no public services and a cremation will take place. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
