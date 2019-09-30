|
Ernest Leo Ridenbaugh
Coshocton - Ernest Leo Ridenbaugh, 92, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.
Leo was born Dec. 20, 1926 in Coshocton Co. to the late Raymond and Golda Victoria (Donaldson) Ridenbaugh. He served in the US Army in Germany during WWII. He retired from Peabody Coal after 30 years of employment.
He was a member of the American Legion, and was an avid square dancer. He enjoyed coon hunting & farming, and he loved horses.
He is survived by his wife, Iris Jane Ridenbaugh, whom he married in 2009; a daughter, Christi (John) Hondel of Coshocton; a son, Duane Ridenbaugh of Warsaw; six grandchildren, James A. (Lisa) Darr Jr., Betsi (Brad) Shrimplin, Derrick Langdon, and Seth, Ethan, & Ashton Ridenbaugh; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Ekleberry and Amiyah Ridenbaugh; a sister, Juanita Reiss; a brother, Charles Ridenbaugh; and three step-children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death on May 21, 2002 by his first wife, Margaret L. (Smalley) Ridenbaugh, whom he married May 18, 1947. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, John & Lloyd Ridenbaugh; and two sisters, JoAnn Taylor and Nellie Kaser.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating and military rites performed by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Coshocton Co., P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019