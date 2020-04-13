Services
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Meadows of Light Church
Coshocton, OH
Ernest Ray "Ernie" Schrock


1961 - 2020
Warsaw - Ernest Ray "Ernie" Schrock, age 58, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.

Ernie was born on August 1, 1961 in Decatur, IL and was the son of Daniel and Marie Schrock.

He loved to help others and enjoyed spending time with children, taking walks, picking flowers, and getting mail. Ernie liked collecting cards, pictures, and special items he made.

He leaves behind his mother, Marie Schrock; brothers, Gary (Mary) Schrock of Montezuma, GA, Dale Schrock of Atwood, IL; sisters, Carolyn (John) Stutzman of Warsaw, Ohio, Ruth (Jon) Miller of Goshen, IN, Dorothy (Elvin) Stolzfus of Honeybrook, PA; 11 nephews; 13 nieces; 8 great nephews; and 7 great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Schrock; grandparents, Menno and Sovilla Schrock and Menno and Esther Herschberger; and uncle, Junior Herschberger.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Meadows of Light Church, Coshocton, Ohio with James Mullet officiating. Burial will follow at Salem A.M. Church Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
