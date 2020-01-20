|
Esmond Taylor
Westerville - Esmond C. Davis Taylor, 88, of Coshocton, Ohio passed away on January 18, 2020. Born April 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Gary M. and Gladys E. (McCoy) Davis.
On March 23, 1957, she married the late Harvey L. Taylor who preceded her in death on February 9, 1998.
Along with her parents and husband, Esmond was preceded in death by her brother Wayne, sister Beatrice Shaw, step-daughter Patricia Stout, and nephew Bill Shaw.
A 1949 graduate of Keene High School and member of the Keene United Methodist Church, Esmond retired as clerk to the Board of Coshocton County Commissioners in May 1991 and was a member of Kids America. Sometimes called "the cookie lady" she enjoyed baking and making fudge for friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, walking, and attending family and class reunions.
Esmond is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Nancy Taylor of Westerville, Ohio, step-son and step-daughter-in-law David and Jean Taylor of Coshocton, Ohio, 3 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, along with several step-great-grandchildren, step-great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Keene United Methodist Church, 27100 CR 1 Coshocton, OH 43812, with Pastor Dan Loomis officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in the Prairie Chapel Cemetery. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keene United Methodist Church, or a charity of donors' choice.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020