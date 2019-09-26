Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Eugene Jones


1920 - 2019
Eugene Jones Obituary
Eugene Jones

West Lafayette - TOGETHER AGAIN: Eugene George Jones, 98, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Eugene was born in Coshocton County on December 24, 1920 to the late George M. and Bernice (Phillips) Jones. After graduating from high school, he attended OSU and received his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. Eugene was a lifelong farmer. He also served his country as a Staff Sergeant during WWII in the US Army. During his service, he was stationed in New Caledonia. On September 11, 1959, he married Milda (Cowdery) Jones, who preceded him in death on July 31, 2011. Eugene was a member of the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge #602, the Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rites, the American Legion, and was a past member of the Lions Club. He especially loved to travel and also enjoyed shooting sports.

Beloved Uncle Eugene is survived by his five nieces and nephews: Bill (Karen) Cowdery, Janice Romigh, Lila (Mike) Comalli, LuAnn (Ernie) Yoder, and Bob Cowdery; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife and parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his sister, Pearl Marlatt, and his nephew, Tim Marlatt.

Calling hours for Eugene will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisley fh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
