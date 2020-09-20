1/1
Eugene Timmons
Eugene Timmons

Coshocton - Eugene Richard Timmons, 66, of Coshocton passed away at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton on Friday September, 18th 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH, April 17th 1954 to the late Richard Timmons and Caroline (Johnson) Morris.

Eugene graduated from Liberty Union High School and was an iron worker throughout his life. He served in the United States Marine Corp and Army Reserves for 22 years, and was a member of AMVETS, VFW, and Eagles. Eugene also enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding motorcycles.

Eugene is survived by his girlfriend Shirley Howell; brothers Brian (Arlene) Timmons, Tim (Cheryl) Martin and Allen Timmons; sisters Shirley (Dale) Busi and Christina Hahn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Eugene is preceded in death by his wife Linda (Bray) Timmons; son Robert Timmons; brothers David Timmons and Ronnie Martin; stepmother Thelma Timmons.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street Coshocton on Wednesday September 23rd, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm where a funeral service will begin at 6:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. A cremation will take place after the funeral services and a graveside service will be held in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette on Friday September 25th, 2020 at 1:00pm. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and an online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.

Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
