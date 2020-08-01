1/1
Eunice Ann Drake
Eunice Ann Drake

Coshocton - Eunice Ann Drake, age 77, formerly of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Eunice was born in Coshocton September 23, 1942 to the late Edgar and Viola (Brown) Thurman. She was a LPN with an Associate of Applied Science degree that worked at various hospitals in Michigan and Toledo, Ohio. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and doing crafts. She also was part of the Salvation Army in Coshocton.

Eunice is survived by one daughter Debra (Richard) Arrington of Columbus; four grandchildren Tosha Babcock, Michael Powell, Kendra Davis and Kijuan Davis; six great grandchildren Jazzmin, William, Darriyona, Labrayah, Alayah and Lyric; One brother Garry Thurman of Coshocton.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers William Brown, Terry Thurman, Harold Thurman and Larry Thurman.

There will be no services at the request of the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.freefuneralhome.com




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
