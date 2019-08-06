|
Eva Marie Bassett
Coshocton - Eva Marie Bassett, 74, of Coshocton passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center after a brief illness, with her daughter Jacqueline by her side.
Born April 22, 1945 in Alliance, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Russell and Mary (Perusky) Douglas. She married Jack Loren Bassett on September 5, 1965. He preceded her in death in August 2002.
In her early years, Eva was a waitress. Later in life, she drove for EMS and was an STNA. She was the most loving, caring, beautiful wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply and very set in her ways.
Surviving are her children, son Art (Connie) Bassett and daughters Mary (Rick) Smith and Jacqueline (Dean) Poole; three granddaughters Trista (Jered) Shumaker whom she raised, Marlee (David) Sindelar, and Latasha Smith; six brothers Gary (Nilah) Douglas, Ron (Yogi) Douglas, Tom Douglas, Dan (Mary) Douglas, Bob Douglas, and Butch Douglas; one sister Ann Bassett; two great grandsons Tucker Shumaker and Kobe Dean Sindelar.
Eva was preceded in death by not only her husband, but by two brothers Ed and Russell; three sisters Irene, Rose and Mary Ellen; one grandson Dean Franklin Poole II whom she loved and missed dearly.
Her final wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Special thanks to Coshocton EMS and staff on the 4th floor and ER at Coshocton Regional Medical Center for making her brief stay as comfortable as possible and their compassion.
Deep in my heart lies a picture of my loved one at rest - in memories name I will keep it, for Mamaw was one of the best.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Eva Bassett Memorial Fund @ Free Funeral Home, 788 S. Second St, Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019