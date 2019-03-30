|
|
Evangelene Croft
Keene - Evangelene L. (Croup) Croft, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 26, 1930 to the late Eugene F. and Mary Hannah (Myers) Croup. She was a 1947 graduate of God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati, where she was Valedictorian of her high school class. She married William G. Croft on May 4, 1951, who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1992. She was a member of the Keene United Methodist Church.
Evangelene was a homemaker most of her life. She was past-President of the Helmick Covered Bridge Restoration Committee. She enjoyed doing family genealogy, music, and singing.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary E. (Rick) Darr of Delaware; four sons, William Neil (Debbie) Croft of Millcreek, Ward D. Croft of Keene, Wesley A. (Lisa) Croft of Millcreek, and Whitney J. (Leslie) Croft of Coshocton; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three nieces, and one nephew.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Wade E. Croft; a sister, Rosalee Parkhill Ward; and a brother, Vaughn Croup.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Keene U.M.C., 27100 CR 1 Coshocton, OH 43812, with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in Keene Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 1st at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, and also one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Association,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019