Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Keene U.M.C.
27100 CR 1
Coshocton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangelene Croft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangelene Croft

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evangelene Croft Obituary
Evangelene Croft

Keene - Evangelene L. (Croup) Croft, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 26, 1930 to the late Eugene F. and Mary Hannah (Myers) Croup. She was a 1947 graduate of God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati, where she was Valedictorian of her high school class. She married William G. Croft on May 4, 1951, who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1992. She was a member of the Keene United Methodist Church.

Evangelene was a homemaker most of her life. She was past-President of the Helmick Covered Bridge Restoration Committee. She enjoyed doing family genealogy, music, and singing.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary E. (Rick) Darr of Delaware; four sons, William Neil (Debbie) Croft of Millcreek, Ward D. Croft of Keene, Wesley A. (Lisa) Croft of Millcreek, and Whitney J. (Leslie) Croft of Coshocton; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three nieces, and one nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Wade E. Croft; a sister, Rosalee Parkhill Ward; and a brother, Vaughn Croup.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Keene U.M.C., 27100 CR 1 Coshocton, OH 43812, with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in Keene Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 1st at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, and also one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Association,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now