Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Akers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Akers Obituary
Evelyn Akers

Coshocton - Evelyn Colean (Boshnett) Akers, 85, formerly of Conesville, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.

She was born June 26, 1934 in Tioga, WV to the late Andrew and Verla Boshnett. She was a 1952 graduate of Shinnston High School in West Virginia. She married Donald R. Akers on Sept. 17, 1953, who preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2016. She worked as a cook at The Highlands of Dresden. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by a son, Greg (Brenda) Akers of Newcomerstown; four grandchildren, Lora, Lisa, Nicole, and Emily Akers of Shinnston, WV; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews; and a special friend, Millie Gemmondo.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Akers II; a grandson Tyler Lane; three brothers, Albert D. Boshnett, Miller Boshnett, and Andrew Boshnett; and two sisters, Lena Shafner, Barbara Krist.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.co
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune