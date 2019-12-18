|
Evelyn Akers
Coshocton - Evelyn Colean (Boshnett) Akers, 85, formerly of Conesville, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.
She was born June 26, 1934 in Tioga, WV to the late Andrew and Verla Boshnett. She was a 1952 graduate of Shinnston High School in West Virginia. She married Donald R. Akers on Sept. 17, 1953, who preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2016. She worked as a cook at The Highlands of Dresden. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by a son, Greg (Brenda) Akers of Newcomerstown; four grandchildren, Lora, Lisa, Nicole, and Emily Akers of Shinnston, WV; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews; and a special friend, Millie Gemmondo.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Akers II; a grandson Tyler Lane; three brothers, Albert D. Boshnett, Miller Boshnett, and Andrew Boshnett; and two sisters, Lena Shafner, Barbara Krist.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.co
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019