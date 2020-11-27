Faith Giffen
New Castle - Faith Marcella Giffen, 93, of New Castle, left her earthly body to be with her Lord Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, November 25 at 2:55 am, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home- Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Faith was born May 6, 1927, in Coshocton County near Warsaw to the late Calvin Hart and Elmina (Kanuckle) Hart. Faith was preceded in death by all her brothers: Earnest Hart, Wilmer Hart, Donis Hart and Marvin Hart. Sisters: Edith (Hart) Miller, Augusta (Hart) Lower, Bessie (Hart) Wise, Esther (Hart) Billingsley, Bonnie (Hart) Mortine. Faith had 22 nieces and nephews.
Faith married Harry Jacob Ringwalt Jr. and had two sons together; Ronald E. Ringwalt and Monty Dean Ringwalt both of Newcastle. Their families are as follows:
Ronald E and Vickie (Asire) Ringwalt, Brad (Kathy) Ringwalt, Craig (Rhonda) Ringwalt, Robin (Ringwalt) Kelso, Sherry (Morrison) Pagani & husband Paul, Dustin (Kayla) Ringwalt, 10 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.
Monty Dean and Kari (Karr) Ringwalt, Brice & Hayley (Clifford) Ringwalt, and Seth Ringwalt.
Faith later married Robert (Max) Giffen and together owned and operated Max's Restaurant for 25 plus years.
Faith was a dedicated, loving, and hard-working housewife. She loved having a large garden where she took much pride in canning and freezing all she could for the upcoming winter months. Faith will always be remembered by many for her famous pies both at Max's Restaurant and the concession stand at the New Castle Baseball Field.
Faith's Christmas candy was a yearly event that always started in later fall. As she would harvest her own nuts (walnuts and hickory) off the farm and begin preparing them for her candy. As a mother and grandmother, it never mattered when you showed up, you never left hungry. She would have something on the table in twenty minutes. Among those quick favorites were breakfast anything, grilled cheese with tomato soup, BLT Sandwich, green fried tomatoes, and last but not least pie with ice cream. Faith always loved to mow yard and take care of her flower beds; both were considered relaxation time to her and not considered work at all. Faith always considered others better than herself. Her greatest gift was giving.
Memorial services to celebrate Faith's life and her going home to her mansion in the sky prepared especially for her will be on Monday, November 30, 2020. Services are private with family members only present. Burial will be in the New Castle Cemetery.
The family is requesting that any memorials in Faith's name be made to a charity of their choice
