Flora Mae Arnold
Coshocton - Flora Mae Arnold, 82, of Coshocton died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home.
Born July 1, 1937 in Coshocton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Buckmaster) Hughes. August 28, 1956, she married Manuel Del Arnold who preceded her in death July 15, 2003.
Surviving are five children, Dale Eugene Arnold of Coshocton, Glora Mae Wallace of Wills Creek, Karen and Ron Fisher of Newcomerstown, Barry Wayne and Sheryle Arnold of Fresno and Tim and Anita Arnold of Coshocton; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 great- great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Sandra Arnold; great-grandson Joshua Arnold Jr.; three sisters; eight brothers.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, with Rev. Rodney Uhlig officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020