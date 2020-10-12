Florence Klein
New Concord - Florence Lucille Eck Klein, 82, passed away on October 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Florence was the fifth of seven children to Erhardt and Bula (Lyons) Eck. She was born on her family's dairy farm in Chandlersville on July 12, 1938. She graduated from Chandlersville High School in 1956, Ohio State School of Cosmetology in 1958.
On June 18, 1961, Florence married Charles Francis Klein of Otsego, Ohio where they enjoyed nearly 60 years together.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband, Charles, and her three daughters; Leisa (Richard) Kent of Nashport, Lori (Scott) Robinson of West Lafayette, Lynnette (Carmen Bastek) Klein of Tempe Arizona; four grandchildren (whom she lovingly referred to as her "little imps"), Kyla Kent, Karysa Kent, Kaelynn Robinson, and Kole Robinson; sister Beverly Eck; sister-in-laws, Addaleen Eck, Yvonne Eck, and Karen (Klein) Burris; brother-in-laws, Clyde Schell, Jr. and Kinsey Tanner; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death in addition to her parents, are her siblings, James Lawrence Eck, Evelyn Eck (Gene) Mock, Marjorie Schell, Richard Eck, Martha Tanner, Jerry Kramer, Gary Burris, and niece, Janice (Schell) Hutchison.
Florence was heavily involved in the church and community where she was a member of the Otsego United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Otsego Grange, and founding member of the Adamsville Emergency Squad. In addition to her lifelong career in cosmetology, she has held positions of emergency medical technician, clerk for Monroe Township (retired), 4-H advisor, seasonal flowers and produce at Beuhlers' Fresh Foods, and kitchen staff at the Muskingum County Livestock Sales.
As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Florence was a great example of a selfless, and humble person with a witty sense of humor. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, singing, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, and reading the bible every night.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Otsego United Methodist Church, 11705 Plainfield Road, New Concord, Ohio with Jessica Schnegg officiating. Florence will be buried at the Otsego United Methodist Church Cemetery, Otsego.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otsego United Methodist Church, 11705 Plainfield Road, New Concord, Ohio 43762 or to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 715 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
