Floyd Gress



West Lafayette - Floyd Leroy Gress, 82, of West Lafayette passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones in the comfort of his home.



Floyd was born on December 28, 1936 in West Lafayette to the late Clarence and Edna (Emler) Gress. Floyd was a 1955 graduate of the West Lafayette High School. He worked in various positions for G.E. until he retired. He also worked for many years for the West Lafayette Fire Department. Floyd was a member of the Newcomerstown Elks, the Coshocton Eagles, and also of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Floyd was fun-loving and enjoyed to joke and tease people. He was a wonderful woodworker and he enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. On November 22, 1956, Floyd married his first wife, Nancy Smalley, who preceded him in death on October 12, 1994. Floyd later married Lois Dickerson on July 31, 1996, who survives.



Along with his wife, Lois, Floyd is survived by his two children, Jerry (Patti) Gress and Linda (Bill) McCoy, two stepchildren, Edward (Becky) Dickerson and Gwendolyn (Stephen) Bordenkircher, six grandchildren: Nathan Gress, Hooper (Allison) McCoy, Todd (Ashley) McCoy, Christi, (Nathan) Carpenter, Jessica (Randy) DeBoard, and Katlyn Gress; six step-grandchildren: Amber Dickerson, Lacy (Seth) Jones, Josie (Chris) Kilgore, John Bordenkircher, Sean (Laura) Bordenkircher, and Craig (Kendra) Bordenkircher; six great-grandchildren: Avery, Henry, and Charleston McCoy, Oscar and Rigdon Carpenter, and Beau DeBoard; five step-great-grandchildren: Titan and Jazlyn Jones, Greyson Kilgore, and Teagan and Lennox Bordenkircher; daughter-in-law, Lori Gress, and sister-in-law, Joyce Gress.



Along with his parents, Clarence and Edna, and his first wife, Nancy, Floyd is preceded in death by his son, Michael Gress, and his two brothers, Elmer and Dale Gress.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1 pm with Deacon Andy Duda officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Floyd's name to Community Hospice of Coshocton 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Sacred Heart Catholic School 805 Main St. Coshocton, OH 43812.



Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019