Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
South Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Markley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis William "Bill" Markley


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis William "Bill" Markley Obituary
Francis William "Bill" Markley

Coshocton - Francis William "Bill" Markley, 86, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Coshocton on September 23, 1932 to the late Clarence and Edna (Thomas) Markley.

He served in the United States Air Force and retired from General Tire in Newcomerstown.

Bill is survived by his brother Jerome Markley of Coshocton and his nephew Michael Markley of Coshocton.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Nathan Markley.

Graveside services will be held at South Lawn Cemetery on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. The Coshocton County Veterans Council will be performing veterans' services. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now