Francis William "Bill" Markley
Coshocton - Francis William "Bill" Markley, 86, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Coshocton on September 23, 1932 to the late Clarence and Edna (Thomas) Markley.
He served in the United States Air Force and retired from General Tire in Newcomerstown.
Bill is survived by his brother Jerome Markley of Coshocton and his nephew Michael Markley of Coshocton.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Nathan Markley.
Graveside services will be held at South Lawn Cemetery on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. The Coshocton County Veterans Council will be performing veterans' services. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019