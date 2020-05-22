|
Fred E. Montgomery
Fresno, OH - Fred E. Montgomery, age 76, died peacefully at his home May 21, 2020 surrounded by family giving him birthday wishes in which he received the greatest birthday gift of them all meeting his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be 5 P.M. Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Rd 10 Fresno,Ohio with Pastor Neal Dearyan officiating. Friends may call from 3-5 at the church.
Fred was born May 21, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio and was the son of Edward D. and Lola I. (Jenkins) Montgomery. On April 25, 1987 he married Rachel A. (Bacon) Moore who survives. They celebrated 33 years of marriage together. He also leaves behind the mother of his children Donna M. (Barr) Pyles of Beallsville, Ohio. He worked over 20 years at National Cash Register. He also portrayed Santa Claus for 46 years. He was a member of Chili Crossroads Bible Church. He loved children and also was an awarded banjo picker. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for over 20 years where he served as scout master, assistant scout master, community member and unit commissioner for Troup 542 Byesville, Ohio.
Family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Chili Crossroads Bible Church AWANA's group or Community Hospice of Coshocton, Ohio.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Rachel, are five children and their spouses Craig D. (Carol) Montgomery of Senecaville, Ohio, Mark A. (Tonya) Montgomery of Dayton, Ohio, Teresa Renea Underwood of Byesville, Ohio, Jennifer Ann (Joe) Clark of Baltic, Ohio, Jason L. (Kylee) Moore of West Lafayette, Ohio; grandchildren Shane, Ashley, Hunter, Dakota, Seth, Jason Jr., John Thomas, Aurora, Bryce, Caeden, Mark II, Sean, Dylan, Scarlett, Stephanie and Paul Anthony; great grandson Rylan; a sister Martha Lou Nelson of Florida; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister Marie E. Perez; brother in laws Manuel Perez and Larry Nelson and son in law Brian Underwood.
Most of all, on June 1986 he gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ as his Saviour. Fred was known to say "Christ died for our sins and arose again, Amen!"
Free Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2020