Fred Jay Deeds
Dresden - Fred Jay Deeds, 71, of Dresden went to be with his Lord and Savior with his family by his side on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Morrison Hospice House in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton on January 27, 1948 to the late Roy Lockard and Elizabeth (Anderson) Deeds.
He graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1966 and went right to work out of high school and never looked back. He wasn't afraid to tackle any job and he learned as he went. Fred spent most of his career, 47 years, working as a maintenance mechanic at Clow Water Systems (McWane Ductile).
He was well known and respected as a family man, hard worker, and good friend. Fred was a devoted loving husband, wonderful father, stepfather, grandfather, and step grandfather. He had many relatives that were very special to him. Fred was very proud of his children and stepchildren. He loved watching the grandchildren and the step grandchildren in sports and other activities.
Fred loved to work on old cars, enjoyed watching the Bengals and volunteered on the Conesville Fire Department for 20 years. He loved dirt track racing, watching NASCAR, spending vacations with his family at the beach and the Tennessee Mountains and traveling to Las Vegas with friends.
Along with his wife Edna (Headley), of 20 plus years, he is survived by his two daughters Denise Smith and Dawne (Jerry) Shook both of Coshocton; two stepchildren Todd (Kelly) Miller of Coshocton and Amy (Sean) Feeney of Pickerington; four grandchildren Brock, Gage, Hayden, and Isaac; four step grandchildren Austin, Taylor, Ian, and Olivia; also important to him were his beloved brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's; nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Carol (Dovenbarger) of 29 years; sister Wauneita (Harold) Congion; brothers Robert (Dorothy) Deeds, Howard (Mary) Deeds and George Deeds.
Family and friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. A private burial will take place at South Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Carol Deeds Memorial Scholarship Fund and/or the Morrison Hospice House; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 26, 2019