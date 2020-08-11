1/
Fredric Charles Goodwin
Fredric Charles Goodwin

Plano, TX - Fredric Charles Goodwin, of Plano, Texas, passed away on May 13th, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio, the son of Homer and Opal Goodwin. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his older sister, Barbara.

He is survived by his brother Richard Goodwin, of Wimberly, Texas, his beloved spouse of 55 years, Betty (Bullard) Goodwin, of Plainview, Texas, his two sons, Joseph Glenn Goodwin, age 54, of Rockwall, Texas, and Allan Fredric Goodwin, age 49, of Rockwall, Texas, in addition to his Daughter-in-Law Julie (Bellatti) Goodwin, and his two grandsons, Glenn Edward Goodwin, age 16, and Collin Fredric Goodwin, age 13, of Rockwall, Texas.

Fred graduated from Coshocton High School in 1959. After attending college in Ohio and Texas, Fred spent time working and raising his family in Columbus, Ohio, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Kingwood and finally Plano, Texas. Fred was fond of saying that he wasn't born in Texas, but he "got here as fast as he could." Fred enjoyed careers in sales and in warehouse management. His hobbies included wood crafting with his wife, Ohio State football, and all sorts of projects outdoors and in the garage.

Fred will be deeply missed by the family he loved so much. A virtual memorial for Fred will be held Sunday, August 16th. https://tamuc.zoom.us/j/94523754526




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
