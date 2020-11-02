1/1
G. Alan Worthington
G. Alan Worthington

West Lafayette - G. Alan Worthington, 54, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born in Coshocton on July 16, 1966 to the late George E. and Linda (Touvell) Worthington.

Alan was a 1984 graduate of River View High School and worked for NAPA for more than 30 years, Hannah Truck Repair, and was currently working for Triple R Trailer Sales. He was the Owner of Buckeye Bunny Supply, where he was known for building custom Rabbit cages and carriers. He loved showing rabbits and was a 4-H advisor for 16 years. He was formerly a volunteer firefighter for Conesville Fire Department and West Lafayette Fire Department.

Alan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Christine (Wilson) Worthington; daughter Hannah (Michael) Moore; grandchildren Parker, Zeaven, Paizley, and Brooklyn; sister Shelly (Jeremy) Wade; nephew Jarred Wade; and best friend Brent Watkins.

Graveside services will be held at Franklin Cemetery, Coshocton, Ohio on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00pm with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Immediately following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Conesville Fire Station. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Buckeye Bunny Supply Memorial Scholarship, C/O Home Loan Bank, 413 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812. The Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
