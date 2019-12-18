Services
Miller Funeral Home
Garnett "Alice" Zickefoose

Conesville - Garnett "Alice" Zickefoose, 78, of Conesville passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Altercare Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Clark, Ohio on April 2, 1941 to the late Herman and Hattie (Roach) McVay.

She is a member of Millfork Baptist Church. For many years she was a caregiver for Seward and Edith Schooler. She loved traveling, baking, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Alice is survived by her husband, Floyd Zickefoose, whom she married April 14, 1957; children Floyd W. Zickefoose, Cathy Zickefoose, and Kay (Terry) Napier; grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Napier, Kristi (Mike) McCallin, and Justin Zickefoose; great grandchildren Noah Napier and Ethan McCallin; and sister Darlene.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her grandson Josh Zickefoose; siblings Denvil, Herman Jr., James, Leta, Phyllis, Marilyn, and Pauline.

Per Alice's wishes there will be no services and a cremation will take place. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
