Garth M. "Mike" Egli Sr.
Coshocton - Garth M. "Mike" Egli Sr., 73, of Coshocton, formerly of Sebring, Ohio, passed away at his home in Coshocton with his loving family by his side on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Mike was born in Alliance, Ohio on September 5, 1947 to the late Wilford "Bill" and Shirley (Sadler) Egli.
He graduated from Marlington High School and Co-Founded the W.J. Egli Company in Alliance. On March 2, 1974, he married the love of his life Cheryl J. (Conner) Egli. Mike loved collecting knives, watches and guns. He also enjoyed playing softball and golf; but most of all he treasured spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was a past member of the Sebring Country Club and the Alliance Elks Lodge #467.
Mike is survived by his devoted wife Cheryl; loving children Stacey (Jeff) Drennen of Coshocton, Derek (Berny) Egli of Sebring, Garth "Pete" (Micki) Egli of Salem and Bryn (Steve) Gentile of Coshocton; eight grandchildren Conner and Evie Drennen, Marino, Tanner, Presley Egli, Maeve, Sadler and Storm Gentile; cousins Chuck, Tom, Dean Egli.
Private family services will be held at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com