1/1
Garth M. "Mike" Egli Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garth M. "Mike" Egli Sr.

Coshocton - Garth M. "Mike" Egli Sr., 73, of Coshocton, formerly of Sebring, Ohio, passed away at his home in Coshocton with his loving family by his side on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Mike was born in Alliance, Ohio on September 5, 1947 to the late Wilford "Bill" and Shirley (Sadler) Egli.

He graduated from Marlington High School and Co-Founded the W.J. Egli Company in Alliance. On March 2, 1974, he married the love of his life Cheryl J. (Conner) Egli. Mike loved collecting knives, watches and guns. He also enjoyed playing softball and golf; but most of all he treasured spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was a past member of the Sebring Country Club and the Alliance Elks Lodge #467.

Mike is survived by his devoted wife Cheryl; loving children Stacey (Jeff) Drennen of Coshocton, Derek (Berny) Egli of Sebring, Garth "Pete" (Micki) Egli of Salem and Bryn (Steve) Gentile of Coshocton; eight grandchildren Conner and Evie Drennen, Marino, Tanner, Presley Egli, Maeve, Sadler and Storm Gentile; cousins Chuck, Tom, Dean Egli.

Private family services will be held at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved