Gary A. Bowman
Coshocton - Gary A. Bowman, 66, of Coshocton passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Gary was born in Coshocton on September 9, 1953 to the late William "Bill" and Lelah (Hale) Bowman.

Gary graduated from Coshocton High School in 1971 and retired from Family Heritage where he was a sales manager for over 20 years and was a Grand Diamond Winner for Combined Insurance. He also worked for Coca Cola as a route driver, Pizza Hut as a manager and meat cutter at Brown's IGA. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and Coshocton Moose Lodge, where he was Governor in the 1980's. Gary also coached youth league basketball, youth baseball summer league, men's softball, and umpired various leagues. He was a diehard Coshocton Redskin fan; for all teams. For many years he was always at the endzone to let the football players on the field. He was an avid fan for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

His family and friends were very important in his life. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren's activities.

He is survived by his wife Midge Bowman; children Steve (Amy) Bowman and Crystal (Matt) Kiser both of Coshocton; grandchildren Dyson Bowman, Deryk (Samantha McIntire) Bowman, Autumn (Tyler) Bradford, Mattalyn Kiser, and Maison Kiser; great grandchildren Ben Good, Ceanna Bradford, and Thatcher Bowman (Due in August).

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Rodney "Hot Rod" Bowman.

Gary was able to enhance many lives thru eye and tissue donation.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Gary will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Donis Meek officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to the National Kidney Foundation; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
