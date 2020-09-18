Gary E. Ault



Fresno - Gary E. Ault, 68, of Fresno, Ohio, formerly of Belmont, died suddenly Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born July 10, 1952 at his family home in Piedmont, Ohio, he was the son of the late James Elmer Ault and Ethel Luvina (Monahan) Ault.



Gary embodied love and brought such warmth to the world. A man of great integrity, Gary cherished the time he spent with his family. In recent years, he was a staple in the lives of his grandchildren. Spending time with his grandsons was the joy of his life. Whether they were picking tomatoes together, going on tractor rides, playing Ping Pong, running his model train collection, or if he was cheering them on at a sporting event, Gary made them feel how special they were to him.



Gary also had several hobbies. He enjoyed working outside in his garden and spent several years raising rabbits. He was a lover of classic cars and had two of his own-- a '64 Corvair convertible and an '87 Daytona. He and his wife Beverly attended many classic car shows. Additionally, Gary was a collector of model trains and liked tinkering with them. No matter the activity, Gary's patience and work ethic were evident. That patience and work ethic showed in his relationships with people as well. He valued the conversations over coffee with friends at Hardee's, fostered many friendships throughout his life because he treated people with respect and kindness, and certainly was the rock of his family. His loved ones treasured their time with Gary and the lessons he taught them.



Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly (Hunt) Ault of Fresno, Ohio; son, Jason Michael (Rachel) Ault of Toronto, Ohio; daughter, Angela Diane (Jesse) Smoulder of West Lafayette, Ohio; four grandsons, Jadon, Noah, and Elijah Smoulder and Lucas Ault; brother, James Ault and sisters, Donna Lee (Tharen) Hupp, Judy (Russell) Hicks, and Mary Lou (Jeff) Thomas.



In addition to his parents, Gary was proceeded in death by his brother, Thomas (Stephanie) Ault and sister-in-law, Sue Ault.



Gary was a longtime member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and in recent years attended Roscoe United Methodist Church.



He was a 1973 graduate of the Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tennessee and was retired as a supervisor at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry, Ohio.



Family and friends will be welcome for visitation, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main Street, Bethesda, Ohio, from 12:00 until the time of the service at 3:00 with Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Bethesda.



Memorial contributions in honor of Gary's life may be made to Roscoe United Methodist Church, Coshocton.









