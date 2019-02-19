|
|
Gary Trego
Frazeysburg - J. Gary Trego, 84, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday evening, February 16, 2019 in Coshocton, Ohio.
Born February 15, 1935 in Washington Township of Coshocton County he was the son of the late Homer and Bernice (Wright) Trego and was a 1954 graduate of Union High School. Following high school he served in the U. S. Army Reserves. Gary was a retired self-employed farmer. His passion was farming. He operated a dairy farm until 1991 and continued farming until retirement. Gary was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church; he served on the Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation Board; the Coshocton County Dairy Service Unit and he served for 24 years on the Board of Directors for The Frontier Power Company. He was also a member of the Coshocton County Farm Bureau and Wakatomika Lodge, F. & A. M.
Surviving is his loving wife of over 62 years, Betty A. (Ashcraft) Trego whom he married November 10, 1956; one daughter, Camila J. Graham of Frazeysburg; one son, Jay B. (JoEllen) Trego of Frazeysburg; two grandchildren, Daniel L. (Jennifer) Graham and Brian M. (Sonja) Graham; a step grandson, Jared (Hannah) Kelly and six great grandchildren, Remington, Brayden, Karaline, Anderson, Bryson and Evlynn.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son in-law, Donald L. Graham.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Mason officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Coshocton County 4-H Endowment Fund, c/o: OSU Extension Service, 724 South Seventh Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019