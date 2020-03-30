Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wilson Obituary
Gary Wilson

Walhonding - Gary Charles Wilson, 67, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his daughter's residence.

He was born May 6, 1952 in Rockford, IL to James Charles and Betty Elizabeth (Broline) Wilson. He served in the US Army in Vietnam from 1970-1972. He was a carpenter, retiring from Arledge where he was a renowned hard worker who never took a day off. He loved farming, his tractor and truck, fishing and being out on the water. He was a notorious joker and was very ornery, like his special friend Dan Hostetler. He collected clocks, his house having 22 at last count. All in all, he was a great father and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie (Anderson) Wilson of Walhonding, whom he married April 4, 2005; eight children, Robert Ramsey of Newark, Crystal Ramsey of Walhonding, Donna (Anthony) Smith of Buckeye Lake, Chris Wilson of Tennessee, Amanda (Albert) Byler, Savannah Ramsey, Trinity Ramsey, Isaiah Ramsey, and Draven Wilson, all of Walhonding; twenty-three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; ten siblings; and his mother, Betty E. Wilson of Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Wilson; and two siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Fischer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25 Warsaw, OH 43844; or online at www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune