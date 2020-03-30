|
|
Gary Wilson
Walhonding - Gary Charles Wilson, 67, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
He was born May 6, 1952 in Rockford, IL to James Charles and Betty Elizabeth (Broline) Wilson. He served in the US Army in Vietnam from 1970-1972. He was a carpenter, retiring from Arledge where he was a renowned hard worker who never took a day off. He loved farming, his tractor and truck, fishing and being out on the water. He was a notorious joker and was very ornery, like his special friend Dan Hostetler. He collected clocks, his house having 22 at last count. All in all, he was a great father and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie (Anderson) Wilson of Walhonding, whom he married April 4, 2005; eight children, Robert Ramsey of Newark, Crystal Ramsey of Walhonding, Donna (Anthony) Smith of Buckeye Lake, Chris Wilson of Tennessee, Amanda (Albert) Byler, Savannah Ramsey, Trinity Ramsey, Isaiah Ramsey, and Draven Wilson, all of Walhonding; twenty-three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; ten siblings; and his mother, Betty E. Wilson of Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Wilson; and two siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Fischer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25 Warsaw, OH 43844; or online at www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020