Dr. Gene Edward Pollock
Wooster - Dr. Gene Edward Pollock, 85, of Wooster, passed away Thursday, November 5,
2020. He was born November 27, 1934 in Coshocton to the late Samuel and Margaret (Calhoun) Pollock. He married Jean Elizabeth (Hackenbracht) on September 19, 1959 in Cardington Methodist Church by Rev. Donald Yaussey. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1952 and received his bachelor, master and doctorate degrees from OSU. He came to the College of Wooster in 1961 as a professor in the Economics Dept. He was granted several sabatical research leaves- 3 semesters at University of N. Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, one year at the University of Hawaii researching Kona Coffee production, and one semester research at the Oak Ridge Nat'l Laboratories, Oak Ridge, TN. He wrote and published a statistics book (Statistical Methodology). He co authored a paper with Dr. Atlee Stroup (Sociology professor) on the divorce study in the U.S. while on leave in Honolulu. He was interviewed by CBS regarding the study. While in Hawaii, he served on a consult mission for Economics with a Methodist clergy and a professor from Univ of Hawaii, spending a week in American Samoa. He served as chair of the Economics Dept of Wooster and on the presidential committees. He was an avid fan of Rebounders at the college (a support group for the basketball team). He served as honorary coach and received the Rebounder of the Year award in 2019. He enjoyed weekly coffee with his retired colleagues. He and Jeanie loved traveling with their family and friends, enjoying numerous cruises, crossing Europe twice and drove across the U.S. after his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergent stationed at the Ravenna Arsenal during the Korean Conflict. He also owned a dairy farm in Holmes Co. He enjoyed his Thursday night calls with Megan. In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his two sons, Michael Eugene Pollock of Wooster and William Robert (Jennifer) Pollock of Medina; his granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Pollock of Medina; his siblings, Samuel James (Katherine) Pollock of Beavercreek, Charles (Linda) Pollock of Huber Heights, Dennis (Harriett) Pollock of Fresno, CA, Earl (Georgianna) Pollock of Kettering, Mary Jakeway of Columbus; and seven nieces and five nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Wooster at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the College of Wooster in memory of Dr. Gene Pollock, 1189 Beall Ave, Wooster, OH 44691 or Lifecare Hospice 1900 Akron Rd, Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com