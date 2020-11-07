1/1
Dr. Gene Edward Pollock Ph.D.
Dr. Gene Edward Pollock, PhD, 85 of Wooster passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born November 27, 1934 in Coshocton to the late Samuel and Margaret (Calhoun) Pollock. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Army. Gene received his Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate degrees from The Ohio State University and was a Professor of Economics at the College of Wooster for 38 years. He married Jean Elizabeth (Hackenbracht) on September 19, 1959. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Michael Eugene Pollock of Wooster and William Robert (Jennifer) Pollock of Medina and his granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Pollock. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette. Arrangements are in the care of Addy Funeral Home.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
