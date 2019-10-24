Services
More Obituaries for George Pabin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Pabin

George A. Pabin Obituary
George A. Pabin

George A. Pabin, 70, of West Lafayette passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1948 in Belmont Co. to the late Joseph and Margaret (Teliga) Pabin. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a maintenance, mechanic and machinist at AEP Conesville Plant where he retired after 30 years. He loved spending time with his grandkids, boating, fishing, gardening, family gatherings and he enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. On August 30, 1983, he married Debbie (Baker) Pabin who survives. He is also survived by his son, Paul (Jordan) Pabin of West Lafayette; two grandchildren, Kailyn and Landon; a brother, Ed (Gayle) Pabin of Wadsworth; and a sister, Jean Fazzio of Cleveland. He is preceded in death by his son, Scott M. Pabin; and three brothers, Joe, Jerome and Tom Pabin. Services will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at1 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
