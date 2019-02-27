George Bell



Coshocton - George Curtis Bell, 58, of Coshocton passed away surrounded by family at Lafayette Point Nursing Home in West Lafayette on Thursday February 21, 2019.



George was born in Riverton, WY on August 26, 1960 to the late Robert and Juanita M. (Parsons) Bell. He was a member of the American Indian Arapaho and Caddo tribes. In the 1980's, he attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas where he made many lifelong friends. After attending the university, he moved to New Philadelphia, Ohio where he would marry his former wife Laura Lomax and play Chief White Eyes in the theater production "Trumpet in the Land." George pursued many different trades in his life and treasured spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his daughters Ashley and Amy Bell, both of New Philadelphia and Etta Bell of Coshocton; special friend Sherry Truex of Coshocton; brother Cedric Shakespeare Sr.; nieces Rachel and Mary Peery, Jamie Hensley and Sandy Ludgate.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Judy Bell.



A memorial service for George will be held at The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. A service will also be held at Anadarko, Oklahoma at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Miller Funeral Home, in memory of George.



Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019