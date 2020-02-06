|
George Robinson, Jr.
Dresden - George E. Robinson, Jr., 78, of Trinway, Ohio died Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born May 7, 1941 in Dresden, Ohio he was a son of the late George and Hortense (Burdett) Robinson, Sr. George retired in 2002 from Bowerston Shale Company of Hanover, Ohio where he was a brickmaker. George was a collector of antique tools and he operated Robinson's Country Museum in Trinway. He enjoyed old tractors and was a member of the The Old Steam & Gas Club of Dresden, as well as several other old tool and tractor clubs.
Surviving is his wife, Carol J. (Glosser) Robinson, whom he married December 4, 1990; one son, Delbert Robinson of Trinway; one daughter, Jindra (Shane) Mitchell of Coshocton, Ohio; one step-son, Max Paynter of Dresden; one step-daughter, Sandy (Jack) Ruby of Zanesville; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Also surviving in one brother, William (Linda) Robinson of Conesville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, George Robinson, III and Donald Robinson; a step-daughter, Lori Carter and a sister, Georgie Plum.
Calling hours will be from NOON to 2pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Purvis officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020