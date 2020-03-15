|
|
Georgia Lenora Stout
Coshocton - Georgia Lenora (Rogers) Stout, 94, of Coshocton passed away at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton on Saturday March 14, 2020.
Georgia was born in Clarksburg, WV on February 9, 1926 to the late George and Maysell (Hemline) Rogers.
She is survived by her son Kenneth A. Posey of Coshocton; grandchildren Renee C. Guilliams, Tonya M. Delafeld and Kellyn D. Posey; four great grandchildren Shayla Guilliams, Brittany Montague, Trent Plantz and Tori Weisman; four great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Kenneth N. Posey; second husband Roy Stout; one brother Archie Rogers; three sisters Thelma (Robert) Tomaro, Martha (Robert) Vincent and Midge (Jack) Ball; several nieces and nephews.
Per Georgia's wishes, a cremation will take place and a graveside memorial service will be held in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens on Friday March 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held in the home of Kenneth Posey directly following the graveside memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Signature Health Care, 100 S. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family, an online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020