Gerald E. "Gary" Wilson
Dresden - Gerald E. "Gary" Wilson, 71, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019 at his home. His loving family was at his side.
Born September 25, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Charles F. and Pauline (Koontz) Wilson and was a 1966 graduate of Zanesville High School. In 1967 he graduated from Mahoning Valley Vocational School. From 1968 to 1970 he proudly served our country in the United States Army. Gary retired in 2004 from General Electric Company of Coshocton where he was a stationary engineer with 27 years of service. He attended St. Ann Catholic Church in Dresden. Gary was a very avid outdoorsman and was a member of the Old Trail Hunt Club near Sonora. He loved hunting, fishing and NASCAR.
Surviving is his wife, Marsha K. (Nichols) Wilson whom he married June 11, 2005; two sons, Kem (Sheila) Wilson of Marysville, Ohio and Travis (Sarah) Wilson of Oak Point, Texas; a step-son, Teddy Crozier, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a step-daughter, Megan (Kyle) Watson of Springfield, Ohio and seven grandchildren, Brady, Emily, Georgi, Hannah, Wyatt, Siena and Brynleigh. Also surviving are two brothers; a very special niece, Hadlie Miller; several other nieces and nephews and his "best friend", his dog "Bentley".
The Wilson family wishes to give a very special thanks to the staff of both The James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio and to Genesis Hospice of Zanesville for the wonderful care given to Gary during his illness.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street and from 9am to 10am Saturday, October 19, 2019. Camouflage attire will be the norm for the calling hours.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 405 Chestnut Street in Dresden with Rev. Father Donald Franks as celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Gary.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019