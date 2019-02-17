Gerald Guilliams



Coshocton - Gerald Dean Guilliams, age 87, of Coshocton passed away, Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1931 to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Taylor) Guilliams. Gerald is a United States Air Force Veteran having served from 1951 to 1955. He married Opal (McFarland) Guilliams, who passed away in 1982. He was retired from Pretty Products and enjoyed camping.



He is survived by his children, Edna Courtney, Debbie (Raymond) McDaniels and Rodney Guilliams, all of Coshocton; Grandchildren, Trina Courtney, Denise Hixon, Mary McDaniels and Raymond McDaniels; six great-grandchildren and brother, Harold Guilliams.



He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Guilliams; Grandson, Scott Guilliams and siblings, Jimmy, Paul, Lester, Francis, Skippy, Edna and Esther.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home from 10am to 11am. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, beginning at 11am with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Military Honors performed by the Coshocton County Veteran Council Honor Guard.



