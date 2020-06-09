Gerald Robert Bissonnette
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Robert Bissonnette

Dresden - Calling hours for Gerald Robert Bissonnette, 81, of New Concord, Ohio will be 2pm to 6pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Social distancing will be observed. Mr. Bissonnette died May 27, 2020 at his home.

A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating.

Following the memorial services public graveside committal service will be held at Otsego United Methodist Church Cemetery. All are invited to attend the committal service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart and prayers are with you in this difficult time. May the love of God, your friends and family carry you through the grief and mourning.
Bill & Jane Hamilton
Friend
June 1, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers to the whole family.
Nelda Baker
Friend
May 30, 2020
Barb, i am so sorry for your loss
Rodney L Stewart
Coworker
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy and Rick Swingle
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved