Gerald W Hoop

Coshocton - "Together Again"

Gerald W. Hoop, 87, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

He was born in Coshocton on May 11, 1933 to the late Ernest L. and Irena M. (Viegel) Hoop. He served in the U.S. Army, worked at Edmont's and was an owner/operator truckdriver throughout his life. Gerald loved buying and selling tractors and spending time with his family.

Gerald is survived by his sons Steve (Ann) Hoop of Coshocton and Randy (Becky) Hoop of Warsaw; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Beverly M. Hoop who passed away on February 19, 2018, they were married 64 years; his great great grandson and one brother Lorraine E. Hoop.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Funeral services for Gerald will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00am with Mark Granger officiating.

Due to Covid-19, attendees coming to the funeral home are required to wear their own masks and guests inside the building will be limited.

Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com








Published in Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
