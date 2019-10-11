|
Gerald Wayne Adams
Coshocton - Gerald Wayne Adams, 90, Coshocton, OH, died October 10, 2019 in his Newark, OH home.
Gerald was born August 18, 1929 in Roscoe, OH. He was the son of the late Carl and Fern (Wiggins) Adams. Gerald graduated from Coshocton High School, Class of 1947 and was a Korean War Veteran; proudly serving aboard the U.S.S. Greene from 1948 to 1952.
Gerald was a dedicated and hardworking employee of General Electric in Coshocton; retiring after 42 years of service in the maintenance Dept. He enjoyed membership in the V.F.W. 1330, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion, and was also a member of the Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church.
Gerald was kind to everyone he met and never complained about anything. He endeared himself to others with his quick smile and sense of humor. He was an avid Indians fan and enjoyed golfing with friends and family after his retirement.
In 1953 Gerald married Lala Davis, who passed away in 1983. In 1987 he married Edith Swails, and upon their retirement they loved spending winters in Ormond Beach, FL, where they made many memories and lasting friendships.
Surviving in addition to his wife Edith is a daughter Carol Bradford of Coshocton; two sons Jeff (fiancé Ann Zamora) Adams of ID and Tony (Rita) Adams of Newark; grandchildren Jennifer (Joris) Coopmans, Jesse (Yesenia) Hains, Jenna (Greg) Armstrong, Chad Bradford, Dustin Hartsock, John Adams, Nick (Emily) Adams, Nate (Courtney) Adams; great-grandchildren Oliver, Liam, and Reeve Coopmans, Jesse Jr., Zaiden, Keshaun, Shaniah, Chloe, Hazel, Iker and Bradley Hains, Brynn and John Armstrong, Skye, Emma and Wesson Adams, and Grace, Reed and Cole Adams. He was also looking forward to his newest great granddaughter, Natalie Adams, expected in February.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Gerald was preceded in death by two brothers Cecil Adams and Ivan Ford; two sisters Esther Gray and Dorothy Hall; stepson John Hains as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Father Ed Keck officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery where Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard will be performing military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, 45494 County Road 23, Coshocton, OH 43812, or The Greater East Ohio Area 408 Ninth St. SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707, or the charitable organization of your choice.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019