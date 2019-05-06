Gertrude "Jean" Aronhalt



Coshocton - Gertrude "Jean" Aronhalt, 93, of Coshocton passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at Alter Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coshocton. She was born in Coshocton County on June 15, 1925 to the late Clifford and Gertrude (Bible) West.



She was a graduate of West Lafayette High School and worked at JJ Newberry's for many years. She is a member of the VFW 1330 and the Coshocton Moose Lodge. In her spare time she enjoys reading and volunteering for the Pink Ladies.



Jean is survived by her three children, James (Patti) Aronhalt of Hilliard, Linda (Terry) Moore of Fresno, and Michael (Linda) Aronhalt of Fresno; grandchildren Darla (Michael) Perkins, Heather (Troy) Grace, Megan(Josh) Keneda, and Stephanie (Eric) Guilliams; great grandchildren Alexis and Rachele Perkins, Brianna and Bryce Grace; four step great grandchildren; great great grandson Grayson Dean Willis and one on the way; brothers Clifford (Norma) West and Larry West both of Georgia.



Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Ernie" E. Aronhalt; brothers Rodney "Butch", Clayton, and Gary West; and sister Eleanor Zetty.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 6, 2019