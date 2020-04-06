|
Gertrude Chaney
Coshocton - Gertrude Eileen Cox Chaney of Wakatomika, passed away peacefully, April 5, 2020, at Windsorwood Place in Coshocton.
Gertrude was born July 2, 1928, to the late Merrell and Mary (Vickers) Cox. Gertrude graduated from Jefferson High School class of 1946. Gertrude married Joseph Carl Chaney on September 13, 1947. They were married 68 years until his death on October 13, 2015. Gertrude worked as a cook at Dresden Elementary for 39 years. She was a wonderful Mother and homemaker for her family. She loved time on the farm and working in her garden. She was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice and her love of music.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gertrude was preceded in death by two brothers, Max Cox and Forest Cox.
She is survived by her brother Lloyd Cox; sister Esther Jones; three daughters, Janet (Dave) Jackman of London, Karen (Steve) Cores of Coshocton, & JoAnn (Dr.Jere) Butcher of Coshocton; six grandchildren, Kelly (Dave) Stone of Dublin, Stan (Hilary) Stokes of Irving, TX, Stacie (Aaron) Ware of Westerville, Stephanie (Jon) Snider of Coshocton, Scott (Tara) Cores of Westerville, and John Butcher of Lexington, KY; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Gertrude's family thanks God for the gift of a Mother who set an example of love, encouragement, and strength every day. A heartfelt thanks is given to the loving and caring staff of Windsorwood Place. A special thanks to a "special friend" Mary Roller at Windsorwood Place, and Community Hospice of Coshocton.
A private graveside service will be held at South Lawn Cemetery, Coshocton, with Linae & Mike Cox officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions be made to: Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High Street Coshocton, OH 43812; or to Community Hospice of Coshocton, P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020