Gertrude Donna Marie Dreher
Pataskala - Gertrude Donna Marie Dreher, age 88, of Pataskala, formerly of Coshocton, Ohio, passed away on December 2, 2020, at Violet Springs Health Campus. Donna was born October 15, 1932 to the late Floyd and Erma (Perrino) Wilson in Cleveland, Ohio. She is retired from M. O'Neil Company and also worked for the Coshocton Memorial Hospital in Physical Therapy. Donna is a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Reynoldsburg and deeply loved by all those that knew her. She is survived by her loving daughter; Vicki (Edwin) Cheatham; son, Brad Dreher; grandchildren, Haylee (Ian) Rice, Camille Cheatham, Lonnie (Chasity) Dreher, Megan Dreher, Derek Dreher; 9 great-grandchildren; niece, Cindy Wilson; nephew, Perry Wilson; and many loved family members. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dreher; brother, Floyd Wilson; and sister-in-law, Lydia Wilson. Inurnment in South Lawn Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the Capital City Hospice in Columbus, Ohio or the Alzheimer's Foundation of American. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
