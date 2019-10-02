Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tiverton Township Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Stringfellow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys J. Stringfellow


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys J. Stringfellow Obituary
Gladys J. Stringfellow

Millersburg - Gladys Juaneta Stringfellow, 91, of Millersburg passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg. She was born in Tullahoma, TN on September 3, 1928 to the late Arthur and Nora (Chilton) Hane. She married Carl Stringfellow on July 5, 1957.

She was a homemaker her whole life. She attended the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Three Rivers Fire Station.

Gladys is survived by her two stepsons, Mike A. (Taenam) Stringfellow and Tom (Karen) Stringfellow both of Killbuck; grandson David Badger; step-grandchildren Richard (Sarah) Stringfellow, Angela Stringfellow, and Kevin (Jennifer) Stringfellow; two great grandchildren and special friends Kevin, Kathy, and Megan Kirker.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Stringfellow, whom passed away December 14, 2012; son Paul Badger Jr.; one brother; and four sisters.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Tiverton Township Cemetery with Pastor Harold Sprague officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed towards Lifecare Hospice and/or Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune