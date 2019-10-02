|
Gladys J. Stringfellow
Millersburg - Gladys Juaneta Stringfellow, 91, of Millersburg passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg. She was born in Tullahoma, TN on September 3, 1928 to the late Arthur and Nora (Chilton) Hane. She married Carl Stringfellow on July 5, 1957.
She was a homemaker her whole life. She attended the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Three Rivers Fire Station.
Gladys is survived by her two stepsons, Mike A. (Taenam) Stringfellow and Tom (Karen) Stringfellow both of Killbuck; grandson David Badger; step-grandchildren Richard (Sarah) Stringfellow, Angela Stringfellow, and Kevin (Jennifer) Stringfellow; two great grandchildren and special friends Kevin, Kathy, and Megan Kirker.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Stringfellow, whom passed away December 14, 2012; son Paul Badger Jr.; one brother; and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Tiverton Township Cemetery with Pastor Harold Sprague officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed towards Lifecare Hospice and/or Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019