Gladys L. Wilson
Newcomerstown - Gladys L. Wilson, 97, of Newcomerstown, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic - Union Hospital. She was born October 21, 1922 in Newcomerstown, Ohio, to the late Walter and Cora (Moore) Opphile. She married Verlie Wilson, who preceded her death. She is survived by her son, Dale (Jean) Wilson of Port Washington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles, Donald and Robert; and one sister, Carol. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gerald Wilson; two brothers; and two sisters. She was a member of Gospel Hill Ministries. Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM. Gladys will be laid to rest in Canal Lewisville Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020