Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Roscoe United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Ogle


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Ogle Obituary
Gladys Ogle

Warsaw - Gladys Faye (Pope) Ogle, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was Jan. 11, 1930 in Fresno to the late Howard and Anna (Hoffman) Pope. She was a cheerleader at Three Rivers High School, where she earned her degree in 1947. She married Robert J. Ogle on March 2, 1951, who preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2003. She was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church since June 4, 1944, where she was also a charter member of the Phi Chi Class.

Gladys worked at local companies, which included the former Edmont's and Shaw-Barton, the St. Regis Paper Co., and most recently the Roscoe Village Foundation. Her ever-continuous involvement was to her family and her church. She was a faithful Ohio St. Buckeyes fan, and played with the same local Card Club for over 70 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Andrea (Brian) Powell of Fresno, and Kim (John) Burch of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren, Lincoln (Seanda) McCoy, Darcy McCoy, Cody Carnes, Anna Powell (Russ Sprague), and Emma, Madeline, & Coleton Burch; a great-granddaughter, Laney McCoy; three step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donis (Joyce) Pope.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanne McVay; three sisters, Margaret Adams, Reva Jones, and Joyce Guthrie; a brother, Gene Pope; and two brothers-in-law, Glen Adams and Gene Guthrie.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw on Friday, Sept. 13th from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Roscoe U.M.C., 475 High St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune