Gladys Ogle
Warsaw - Gladys Faye (Pope) Ogle, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was Jan. 11, 1930 in Fresno to the late Howard and Anna (Hoffman) Pope. She was a cheerleader at Three Rivers High School, where she earned her degree in 1947. She married Robert J. Ogle on March 2, 1951, who preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2003. She was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church since June 4, 1944, where she was also a charter member of the Phi Chi Class.
Gladys worked at local companies, which included the former Edmont's and Shaw-Barton, the St. Regis Paper Co., and most recently the Roscoe Village Foundation. Her ever-continuous involvement was to her family and her church. She was a faithful Ohio St. Buckeyes fan, and played with the same local Card Club for over 70 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Andrea (Brian) Powell of Fresno, and Kim (John) Burch of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren, Lincoln (Seanda) McCoy, Darcy McCoy, Cody Carnes, Anna Powell (Russ Sprague), and Emma, Madeline, & Coleton Burch; a great-granddaughter, Laney McCoy; three step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donis (Joyce) Pope.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanne McVay; three sisters, Margaret Adams, Reva Jones, and Joyce Guthrie; a brother, Gene Pope; and two brothers-in-law, Glen Adams and Gene Guthrie.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw on Friday, Sept. 13th from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Roscoe U.M.C., 475 High St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019