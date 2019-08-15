|
Glenda Albert
COSHOCTON - Glenda Ann Albert, 78, of Coshocton died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Specialty Select Hospital in Newark.
She was born January 25, 1941 in Coshocton to the late Glenn and Clyda (Maston) Hough.
Glenda was a member of the Coshocton Church of Christ. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and had many loving family members and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie L. (Don Jr.) Allen of Coshocton. A son-in-law, Larry Starcher of Carrollton, daughters-in-law, Donna & Brenda Albert. Grandchildren, Steve Albert Jr., Lisa J. Albert, Johnathan (Amber) Albert, Jessica Albert (Dan Kovacs), Victor Allen (Jessica Jones, Bryan & Cadin), Angela (Jason) Kolb, & Jennifer Stevens. Great grandchildren, Raiden Albert, Jade Albert, Stevie Marie Albert, Lexi Ritter, Rianna Ritter, Jordan Stevens, Devin, Brady & Jacey Albert, Kaleb, Domenick, & Alex Bradley Kovacs.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori M. Starcher, sons, Bradley G. & Steven L. Albert. A brother, Bruce Hough and her former husband, Lester "Bud" Albert.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Coshocton Church of Christ 1800 Chestnut St. Coshocton, OH 43812 with Lloyd Tenney officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Hospice Organization, Coshocton Church of Christ, or .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019