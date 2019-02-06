Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Glenda Cain
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Coshocton - Glenda Eileen Cain, age 73 of Coshocton, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on March 29, 1945 to the late Daniel and Frances (Milstead) Cain.

Glenda retired from Kraft Foods after many years of service. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and studying her family's genealogy.

She is survived by her sister, Wilma McSpadden of Cambridge and brother, William Cain of Zanesville; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Glenda is preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home with Glenda's nephew, Howard Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
