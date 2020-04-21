|
|
Glenn Hartle, Sr.
Nellie - Glenn M. Hartle, Sr. passed away on April 2, 2020 at his residence. He had been in good health right up to the time of his passing.
He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on May 24, 1946 to the late Merton Ward and Viola Mary (Kemp) Hartle. He was a lifelong resident of Coshocton County. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School, he attended Hobe Sound Bible College in Florida, and The Ohio State University.
Glenn is survived by his wife Theresa, and children Glenn M. Hartle II, and Courtney Viola Hartle. He is also survived by His brother Dale Hartle of Nellie, and two sisters: Jean Nunley, and Alice Shreve.
Glenn was a licensed Certified hearing aid Audiologist, with a practice in Coshocton, and other Cities in Ohio. He operated that business for 47 years.
Additionally, Glenn was a partner with his brother Dale, in Glendale Farms LLC and Riverfront Camp LLC located at Nellie. They had a partnership together for 45 years.
He had graveside services on April 4, 2020 officiated by Rev. Stan Braxton at the Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw. There will be a memorial service later when the Covid-19 quarantine has been lifted. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw handled arrangements.
www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020