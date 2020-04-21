Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Hartle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Hartle Sr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Hartle Sr. Obituary
Glenn Hartle, Sr.

Nellie - Glenn M. Hartle, Sr. passed away on April 2, 2020 at his residence. He had been in good health right up to the time of his passing.

He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on May 24, 1946 to the late Merton Ward and Viola Mary (Kemp) Hartle. He was a lifelong resident of Coshocton County. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School, he attended Hobe Sound Bible College in Florida, and The Ohio State University.

Glenn is survived by his wife Theresa, and children Glenn M. Hartle II, and Courtney Viola Hartle. He is also survived by His brother Dale Hartle of Nellie, and two sisters: Jean Nunley, and Alice Shreve.

Glenn was a licensed Certified hearing aid Audiologist, with a practice in Coshocton, and other Cities in Ohio. He operated that business for 47 years.

Additionally, Glenn was a partner with his brother Dale, in Glendale Farms LLC and Riverfront Camp LLC located at Nellie. They had a partnership together for 45 years.

He had graveside services on April 4, 2020 officiated by Rev. Stan Braxton at the Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw. There will be a memorial service later when the Covid-19 quarantine has been lifted. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw handled arrangements.

www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune